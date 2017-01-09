Zimbabwe: Gospel Musician Eglada Dies

The gospel music fraternity has lost another talented star, Agnes Gudza, who is popularly known as Eglada in the entertainment industry. She passed on on Thursday night at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She is survived by three children, two girls and a boy. In an interview, the family spokesperson Tsungirirai Gudza said Eglada has been sick for some time, but her condition worsened a week before her death.

"She is someone who had not been feeling well for a while but she was not that serious. She only became serious last week and then passed on around 8pm on Thursday at Parirenyatwa.

"She was a pillar in our family and we have been robbed of a good mother, friend and a sister, I just pray that her soul rests in peace," she said.

Eglada is a former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) producer and director. She spent much of her life backing well-known gospel ensemble Mahendere Brothers.

She featured as a backing vocalist on their song "Hupenyu Wepanyika". She had one album under her belt before her death. The seven-track album titled "Titaridzei" is about people who lose their way but later realise their mistakes and seek divine intervention.

Percy Mhara, who owns Lionwave Studios, assisted her to record her debut album. Her passion for music began during her teens. She began writing songs at 11, while she was in Grade Five. She later joined the Chitungwiza Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) praise and worship team.

Her involvement in the praise and worship team refined her skills as she often took part in various crusades held throughout the country. The late AFM leader Pastor Chiweshe, encouraged her to pursue music as a career. In 2012, she launched a foundation to assist orphans and needy children in society.

The foundation is called For the Development and Empowerment of Disadvantaged Children. It was launched at Rugare Orphan Care in Rugare, Harare, at an event that also marked the official launch of her album "Tiratidzei". Her death comes shortly after the deaths of two gospel musicians Joyce Simeti and Clive Barangiro.