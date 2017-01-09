Africa: Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda Top Domestic Players At AFCON

Kampala — Uganda can now comfortably claim to be among the best 16 football nations in Africa.

But any suggestion that the East Africans are anywhere close to boasting of elite status when it comes to top domestic leagues will have even them question their thoughts.

Ugandan clubs' mediocre performances in both Caf Champions League and Confederations would quickly hold their thoughts in check.

Yet the Uganda Premier League (UPL) can look at Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's final 23 players for the 2017 Afcon assignment in Gabon and pat themselves at the back.

Uganda and DRC actually jointly have the fourth highest number of domestic-based players at this year's Afcon, their five only bettered by Tunisia, Egypt and Zimbabwe's 15, 12 and seven respectively.

"I think our league has grown," UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani told Daily Monitor yesterday, "Look at Ochaya (Joseph - KCCA) and Wadada (Nicholas- Vipers)

"They are a testimony to that. I still believe others like Muzamir Mutyaba, Derrick Nsibambi, Erisa Ssekisambu, and many others in the AUPL can also do a good job once opportunity lands in their hands."

Micho also believes the UPL is steadily making strides. "In 2011, I was coach of Rwanda and Uganda played Cecafa with 18 professionals and two local players," said Micho. "Now 2016, in the biggest competition in Africa football, Uganda Cranes in 23 players have five local players.

"If someone wants to deal with language of facts, sports logic and common sense, we have visibly given respect to local football."

Yet Uganda's five domestic players in Gabon do not necessarily translate to UPL being as equally elite.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), for example, has 12 players at Afcon even with South Africa not qualifying.

Tunisian and Egyptian leagues have the highest number of players at Afcon - 17 and 15 respectively.

Biggest club numbers

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns might have ruled Africa in 2016 but they could only contribute two players at Gabon; Uganda's Denis Onyango and Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe.

Egypt's Al Ahly actually has the most players at this year's Afcon - seven of them, with DRC's TP Mazembe closing in on six.

Caf Champions League losing finalists Zamalek (Egypt), Etoil du Sahel and Esperance (Tunisia) each have five players in Gabon. Uganda's KCCA have three in Ochaya, Timothy Awany and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.