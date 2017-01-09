9 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda Top Domestic Players At AFCON

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Uganda can now comfortably claim to be among the best 16 football nations in Africa.

But any suggestion that the East Africans are anywhere close to boasting of elite status when it comes to top domestic leagues will have even them question their thoughts.

Ugandan clubs' mediocre performances in both Caf Champions League and Confederations would quickly hold their thoughts in check.

Yet the Uganda Premier League (UPL) can look at Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's final 23 players for the 2017 Afcon assignment in Gabon and pat themselves at the back.

Uganda and DRC actually jointly have the fourth highest number of domestic-based players at this year's Afcon, their five only bettered by Tunisia, Egypt and Zimbabwe's 15, 12 and seven respectively.

"I think our league has grown," UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani told Daily Monitor yesterday, "Look at Ochaya (Joseph - KCCA) and Wadada (Nicholas- Vipers)

"They are a testimony to that. I still believe others like Muzamir Mutyaba, Derrick Nsibambi, Erisa Ssekisambu, and many others in the AUPL can also do a good job once opportunity lands in their hands."

Micho also believes the UPL is steadily making strides. "In 2011, I was coach of Rwanda and Uganda played Cecafa with 18 professionals and two local players," said Micho. "Now 2016, in the biggest competition in Africa football, Uganda Cranes in 23 players have five local players.

"If someone wants to deal with language of facts, sports logic and common sense, we have visibly given respect to local football."

Yet Uganda's five domestic players in Gabon do not necessarily translate to UPL being as equally elite.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), for example, has 12 players at Afcon even with South Africa not qualifying.

Tunisian and Egyptian leagues have the highest number of players at Afcon - 17 and 15 respectively.

Biggest club numbers

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns might have ruled Africa in 2016 but they could only contribute two players at Gabon; Uganda's Denis Onyango and Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe.

Egypt's Al Ahly actually has the most players at this year's Afcon - seven of them, with DRC's TP Mazembe closing in on six.

Caf Champions League losing finalists Zamalek (Egypt), Etoil du Sahel and Esperance (Tunisia) each have five players in Gabon. Uganda's KCCA have three in Ochaya, Timothy Awany and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

Africa

Africa Football Legends Okocha, Oliseh to Tour Uganda

Nigeria and Africa legends Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha and Sunday Oliseh are scheduled to visit the country in April this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.