Uganda: No Easy Ties As Second Rounds Looms

Kampala — As it stands, any of Nkumba, SLAU, Galacticos, YMCA and Mubs can win this year's national beach soccer league title.

The title race is that wide open that defending champions Nkumba must double last season's heroics if they are to retain the trophy.

Ahead of the second round fixtures that resume this Sunday at Lido Beach Entebbe, Nkumba, second in Hurriken Group behind YMCA, will seek to start on a winning note when they face Muteesa Royal.

Their coach Moses Lukyamuzi is totally confident that they can repeat the historic feat this season, first by topping the group.

Two-time winners Mubs under the charismatic Charles Ayiekoh, largely struggled in the first round of the season but return against leaders YMCA, under the youthful Emma Amagu, with renewed conviction.

"We can easily beat any team and top the group if we perform to our ability," Ayiekoh told Daily Monitor yesterday.

His Mubs side, that skipped a couple of matches in the first round over administrative and financial woes, currently sits third, level on six points with Talented and Dalumba.

Galacticos, SLAU dare to dream

Elgon Group runaway leaders SLAU, winners in 2013 have shown their ambition to avenge the final loss to Nkumba last season.

Peter Seguya's SLAU boasts of a wealth of experience in Micheal Kalule, Emma Kalyowa, Joshua Lubwama, Swalley Kigundu and Sulaiman Ochwero.

They are being chanced down the wire by a determined Galacticos that despite missing suspended stars Abdu Karim Kibalama, Saidi Latif, Matia Olum, Jojo Mutebi, Muzafaru Tamale and Abdallah Katerega (banned for one year), put on a worthwhile performance towards the end of the first round.

"We have benefited from the break and added a few faces in the team. Bring on SLAU," vowed coach Karim Kibalama.

Walkovers overwhelm UBSA

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) officials have considered using the stick and carrot approach to curb on the walkover syndrome that marred the league in the first round. Many teams have absconded from duty forcing UBSA officials to slap walkovers. "We offer them a platform to explain their problems and if they fail, we take necessary action," said UBSA secretary Sarah Birungi.

Though Crown Beverages limited under the flagship brand Pepsi injects over Shs100m every season in the league, there are still echoes of financial woes amongst clubs.

Past Winners:

2016 - Nkumba

2015 - MUBS

2014 - Kira Young

2013 - St Lawrence