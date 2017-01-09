Uganda: Gulu Runs Out of Drugs for Red Eyes

Gulu — Gulu District is facing an acute shortage of drugs meant for treating patients suffering from conjunctivitis also known as red eyes, a situation likely to pose hurdles in combating spread of the highly transmissible eye disease.

This after the Ministry of Health confirmed an outbreak of the disease in the district, specifically in Gulu Main Prison, Pece Prison, Gulu Remand (Juvenile) Home and Gulu Main Police Station.

A press statement issued by the acting director general health services, Prof Anthony Mbonye last Friday indicated that 798 suspected cases have so far been reported within the mentioned detainment centres.

"About 50 samples have been picked for a whole range of bacterial and viral laboratory testing both within and outside Uganda, while surveillance efforts by the district and Ministry of Health teams continue," said Prof Mbonye.

According to the statement, other cases of conjunctivitis were reported within Lugore HCII, Labworomor HCIII, Patiko HCIII, Lukodi HCII, Punena HCII, Coope HCII, and Bardege HCIII in December last year.

"Conjunctivitis is mainly caused by bacteria or viruses and can spread easily from person to person, but is not a serious health risk if diagnosed and treated immediately, Prof Mbonye added.

Drug shortage

Gulu District health surveillance officer, Mr Michael Cankara, told Daily Monitor in an interview last Friday that the district ran out of the recommended medicines for red eye disease, two weeks ago.

He said the district at the onset of the red eye epidemic had few stocks of Tetracycline eye ointment and chloramphenicol eye drops adding that they depended on bail out from health centres and World Health Organisation.

Mr Cankara conveyed fears that about 790 of people who were still receiving treatment could develop complications leading to permanent visual impairment.

He said although no new cases are being registered, they are worried that if the disease spreads outside the prison facilities to the community, curbing it will prove a challenge since they have no drugs.

According to Mr Cankara, the district needs about 2,000 tubes of Tetracycline eye ointment and chloramphenicol eye drops to manage current and emergency cases.

On the open market, Tetracycline eye ointment costs Shs2,000 while chloramphenicol eye drops cost Shs1,500.

He explained that conjunctivitisis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is the thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid.

The disease symptoms include; redness in the white of the eye or inner eyelid, increased amount of tears, thick yellow discharge that crusts over the eyelashes especially after sleep, itchy eyes, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.

Prof Mbonye, however, added that among new-born babies, conjunctivitis should be reported to a doctor immediately, as it could be a vision-threatening infection.

He said the Ministry of Health in conjunction with its partners is undertaking a number of measures to control further spread of the disease.

He asked the public to report all possible cases to the nearest health facilities.