Uganda: Indifferent Preps for Cranes Group D Rivals

Kampala — Much has been said about government's help in supporting the Cranes' preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup On Nations tournament in Gabon.

But ahead of the tournament start this weekend, not all is well with Uganda's Group D rivals Ghana too.

According to comments attributed to Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie by Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Saturday, the Black Star's financial situation seems far from ideal.

Apart from the financial uncertainty, the four-time Afcon champions also seem to be struggling to secure warm-up games.

"We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly," Afriyie is quoted having said over the weekend.

One game

"There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved. We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon," he concluded.

The Avram Grant coached side had by press time consequently lined up one game against Uzbekistan side Bunyodkor on Tuesday before the team departs for Gabon.

Elsewhere, turkey based Mustapha Yatabaré scored what turned out to be a consolation for Uganda's other Group D opponents Mali who lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso.

The game played on Saturday saw Mali coach Alain Giresse field all three goalkeepers in the squad.

Soumaïla Diakité was substituted for Ousmane Coulibaly who was also later replaced by Djigui Diarra.

Egypt the other team in the group was meanwhile due to play Tunisia late yesterday.

Pre-2017 AFCON friendlies

January 11: Ivory Coast vs Uganda

Tomorrow: Ghana vs Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)