9 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Indifferent Preps for Cranes Group D Rivals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Much has been said about government's help in supporting the Cranes' preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup On Nations tournament in Gabon.

But ahead of the tournament start this weekend, not all is well with Uganda's Group D rivals Ghana too.

According to comments attributed to Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie by Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Saturday, the Black Star's financial situation seems far from ideal.

Apart from the financial uncertainty, the four-time Afcon champions also seem to be struggling to secure warm-up games.

"We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly," Afriyie is quoted having said over the weekend.

One game

"There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved. We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon," he concluded.

The Avram Grant coached side had by press time consequently lined up one game against Uzbekistan side Bunyodkor on Tuesday before the team departs for Gabon.

Elsewhere, turkey based Mustapha Yatabaré scored what turned out to be a consolation for Uganda's other Group D opponents Mali who lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso.

The game played on Saturday saw Mali coach Alain Giresse field all three goalkeepers in the squad.

Soumaïla Diakité was substituted for Ousmane Coulibaly who was also later replaced by Djigui Diarra.

Egypt the other team in the group was meanwhile due to play Tunisia late yesterday.

Pre-2017 AFCON friendlies

January 11: Ivory Coast vs Uganda

Tomorrow: Ghana vs Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)

Uganda

Africa Football Legends Okocha, Oliseh to Tour Uganda

Nigeria and Africa legends Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha and Sunday Oliseh are scheduled to visit the country in April this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.