Uganda: Councillors Want Town Clerk Fired

Kapchorwa — One of the youngest municipalities in Uganda, Kapchorwa, is grappling with leadership challenges after councillors mooted a plan to throw out the acting town clerk, Mr Moses Otimong, over alleged abuse of office.

In a four-page petition to the chief administrative officer (CAO) seen by this newspaper and copied to, among others, the ministries of Local Government as well as Public Service, the acting town clerk is accused of abuse of office and occupying office illegally. A total of 41 councillors signed the petition.

The petitioners contend that Mr Otimong' s mandatory six months period in acting capacity expired late last year and that he was occupying the office illegally. The petition dated December 20, outlines more than 20 allegations against the officer.

The councillors accuse Mr Otimong of misappropriation of cash meant for projects, including the recently completed Moi Road, where he paid the contractor without clearance from the responsible engineer.

"He is accused of non-remittance of Shs27 million to Uganda Revenue Authority from the former town council," the petition reads in part.

The petitioners also wrote to the speaker, Mr Sam Barteka, demanding an extra-ordinary meeting to discuss expiry of appointments to seconded staff from the district, the status of Moi, Kenyatta and Toskin roads and payroll mismanagement.

One of the petitioners, a councillor from Kirwoko Ward, Mr Patrick Muzungu, said: "There are many suspicious things and we call for a forensic audit. If the town clerk is at fault, then the district should decide where to take him because we don't want to kill this young child," Mr Muzungu said.

Another councillor, Fred Mangusho of Tonwo Ward and the secretary for social services, said councillors are not happy with the mode of business in the municipality.

Kapchorwa District chairperson Christopher Chepkurui faulted Mr Otimong for imposing himself as a signatory to all collection accounts of the three divisions.

"This is impossible. Divisions must have their own autonomy," he said.

The CAO, Mr Henry Ddamba, acknowledged receipt of the letter and pledged immediate action.

"We will institute a committee to probe the officer before any action is taken," he said.

Mr Ddamba added that the officer must prove that he adheres to public service guidelines. When contacted on Saturday, the town clerk expressed disappointed over the manner in which the petition was kept away from him. He said he learnt of the development from the CAO. He, however, suspects the petitition to be an architect of some of his technical officers who, he claims, are using the council to fight him.

"I am afraid there is a group of people who want me out but let me complete this financial year and I go peacefully," he added.

About the call for an extra-ordinary meeting by council, he said: "I am the accounting officer and I don't fund illegal meetings."

He added that he was not ready to comment on most of the allegations as he was waiting for a letter from the CAO. An executive member who didn't sign the petition but preferred anonymity, however, insisted that the meeting is mandatory and warned the mayor, Mr Stephen Batya, against being compromised.

"If the mayor does not recommend the meeting because of the town clerk's position, council will move to give him a vote of no confidence," he said.

Mr Sam Cheptoris, the municipality MP and minister of Water and Environment, told this newspaper in a phone interview that he has severally received similar accusations against Mr Otimong but he is happy councillors had put them on paper.

He said he will follow actions of the CAO and called for calm.

Mayor responds

Mr Stephen Batya, the Kapchorwa Municipal mayor, acknowledged receipt of the petition but urged council to go slow, adding that there is need to follow the law to avoid putting the council into uncalled for court cases.