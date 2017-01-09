Uganda: 2017 - Will Uganda Still Live Like a Drunkard?

opinion

Last Sunday, partly in amusement, I listed some basic needs and simple luxuries on which ordinary people spend small amounts of money at a time; a cumulative process that, almost by stealth, leaves them always navigating the border of mere 'survival'.

A minor unexpected expenditure leaves your citizen shopping around for a 'small loan'.

I was thinking of a rather decent fellow; perhaps not very imaginative, but a fairly hardworking person in an environment that is not very inspiring.

That is an understatement. The political and socio-economic environment is depressing rather than just uninspiring. In its collective wantonness, the country sometimes staggers about like an incurable drunkard.

You of course know the drunkard. He has sweaty slimy hands, the odour of liquor rising from his clothes and very skin.

At the end of the month, he bought a second-hand electric fan. His wife had always talked about a fan to tame the heat in their little room. Then he went to the butcher and bought a heap of offal before stopping at a drinking joint for one bottle... then two... then three..., remembering the offal in the black polythene bag long after the counting had stopped.

The electric fan on his shoulder, he staggered home at 2am.

His wife opened the door and inspected him from head to foot. He had broken the fan in a fall. The offal had gone bad; his wife informed him that even a self-respecting dog would not touch it.

When he woke up the following morning, he discovered that the money he had hidden in a concealed jacket pocket before entering the bar was not there. The bar girl who had been 'lovingly' fondling him had probably cleaned him.

He remembered the water bill. He remembered the debt at the corner shop. Then the landlord; his rent was four months in arrears. The last time they quarrelled over rent, the drunkard had been threatened with eviction. And, not to be outdone, the drunkard took a few more bottles than usual the following day and 'threatened' to look for alternative accommodation.

For all the colourful pretences, there are times when Uganda in its collective oddness resembles this miserable man.

When Uganda borrows $1 billion from its development partners for doing things like roads, schools and hospitals, you can be sure that half the money will be stolen or otherwise abused by top politicians and technocrats.

When the country borrows the next billion, the money will meet exactly the same fate; or it will not be utilised at all, either because there was no proper plan for the supposed project, or maybe because the Mafiosi were gorged and were still belching after the first billion!

Incidentally, the other day I heard the President's most tireless propagandist saying that Uganda's Mafia now had a 'youth wing'!

The holiest, those always first at government breakfast prayer exhibitions, the most hyped blue bloods of the ruling elite consistently turn out to be vampires with the sharpest teeth.

As if cursed, Uganda lurches from some wild fantasy only to grab onto some dead idea. When she realises that the story of manufacturing electric cars was a fairy tale, she talks of resurrecting her national airline.

Uganda will throw Shs40 million to a high government official per month, and she will trickle Shs3 million to another similarly high official.

Before 80 per cent of them have even the promise of a job, Uganda's new graduates will spend well beyond Shs1 billion on graduation cakes over one weekend, and several billion on the parties; most of the money ripped from the skin of family and friends, or borrowed.

When Uganda is financially most stressed, that is when State House and the MPs appear to be most lavish.

When her arrogance drives Uganda to spit at the cautionary voices of Western donors, she does not figure out that she might end up held hostage to Russian cynicism and Chinese thieves.

In a predictably very tough 2017, you will find some comic relief by watching whether the republic changes its ways before the drunkard in your neighbourhood does.

Mr Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.