Uganda: Cranes' CAF Recognition Was for Every Ugandan - Magogo

Kampala — Predictably the last one week has been a busy one for Fufa President Moses Magogo.

With Fufa making last ditch measures to ensure that Cranes arrive in Port Gentil calm and motivated, the federation has been engaged in numerous meetings with government to finalise funding for Gabon 2017.

But as Magogo flew out on Saturday afternoon to join the team's training camp in Dubai, he afforded a smile well aware that 2016 had been concluded in the most satisfactory manner possible. "The award in Abuja," said Magogo "was a recognition of all the efforts of all Ugandans who did their part in lifting Cranes last year."

"We dedicate the award to HE The President of the Republic of Uganda Rtd Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his consistent support of national team activities. Likewise we would like to thank the sponsors, fans, media and all well wishers in their respective capacities who believed in Cranes and backed the team even when one or two results did not to as planned."

Magogo is confident that the 2016 Caf National Team of the Year award will stand Cranes in good stead this year.

"The players will believe more in their abilities and won't be overawed by the prospect of lining up against more fancied names in Gabon.

"And of course we still have to play Egypt, Ghana and Congo Brazzaville in the World Cup qualifiers so this award should motivate the team long after Afcon."

The Fufa President also reserved special praise for goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who was named the best African-based footballer on the continent in 2016.

"His magnificent achievement is a just reward. Hopefully he will serve as an inspiration for young players who will learn that patience, dedication and professionalism are the requirements to make it to the top."

"I have said well before that Onyango is the best goalkeeper in Africa. It was a matter of when not if. He is now not only the best keeper but the best player too."

Scaling the heights

Uganda had six different scorers throughout the Afcon qualifying campaign that saw Uganda break a 39-year-old jinx of missing out at Afcon.