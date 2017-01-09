9 January 2017

Uganda: Rwanika Was Patriotic, Diligent Servant - Museveni

By Robert Muhereza

Kabale — The body of the deceased former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and also the former Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) president, Mr Christopher Rwanika, was last Friday laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kahondo Maziba Sub-county, Kabale District.

Mr Rwanika, 81, succumbed to lung infection last Tuesday at Kampala Hospital.

Mourners described him as a dedicated person and that he served with humanity without segregation everywhere he worked.

Patriotic

President Museveni, in his speech delivered by the Kabale District LC5 chairman, Mr Patrick Besigye Keihwa, said Rwanika was a patriotic and dedicated civil servant.

"Death has robbed us a royal and hardworking person. He served the country with diligence and was patriotic," the President said.

Former town clerk for Kampala City Council, Mr Gordon Mwesigye, who succeeded Rwanika, said the deceased was an honest man as well as a team builder.

Hailed

Football. Rwanika nurtured Kampala City Council Football Club together with former Minister Mr Jabeli Bidandi Ssali from humble beginning to become one of the top football clubs in the country as well as in the Great Lakes Region.

Stewardship. Mourners described Rwanika as a dedicated person and that he served with humanity without segregation everywhere he worked. Rwanika served worked at Kampala city council where he rose through all the ranks to the position of the town clerk.

