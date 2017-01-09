Uganda: Hoima Sets Measures to Re-Organise Town

Hoima — Hoima municipal authorities have developed stringent measures to be followed in a bid to re-organise Hoima Town.

The municipal leaders have banned forthwith residential houses and asked all the landlords to relocate their tenants who have been residing in the central business district.

"No one is allowed to reside in the central business district," the Hoima Municipality Mayor, Ms Grace Mugasa, said while addressing the media at the municipal office last Friday.

According to the officials, most people residing in arcades and other commercial premises lack access to toilets and other sanitary facilities which has compromised the hygiene in the town.

"They have been using buckets and polythene bags to deposit human wastes which they eventually dump on streets and in trenches in the morning," Ms Mugasa said.

In a bid to solve this, under the public-private partnership, the municipality plans to build 500 housing units for low income earners who will pay subsidised rent.

However, the mayor has also asked all low income earners who are currently residing in the central business district to accept the changes, arguing that it is in their own interest after the municipality is transformed.

The municipality has also gazetted stages in the town for cyclists and all boda boda riders are required to register in order to be permitted to operate from the demarcated areas.

In addition, the municipality has also ordered all hawkers out of the town streets and advised them to make use of the in existing markets where they are required to pay dues if they are to settle there.

On its to do list, the municipality also plans to phase out dilapidated buildings from the town centre.

According to Ms Mugasa, municipal engineers will assess all structures in the town and cite out those which are unfit for human occupation. However, the old structures which will pass the engineering assessment will be required to undergo renovation.

Concerning the undeveloped land in the town, the municipal officials said the owners of plots will be given a duration within which they should have started construction.

In response, the chairman of the Hoima District NRM Entrepreneurs League, who is also the president of Hoima Municipal Development Forum, Mr Richard Baguma, said he will organise a public debate over the proposed developments.

However, a cross section of the business community expressed ignorance about the upcoming developments and demanded the municipality to consult and sensitise them before any implementation.