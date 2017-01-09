FOUR activists have dragged Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri, to court for unlawful detention.

Lynette Mudewe, leader of the Zimbabwe Activists Alliance, Dirk Frey, Alvin Takavada and Elvis Mugari, are demanding $17, 000 from the ZRP boss for a 40 hour long detention they endured at the Harare Central Police Station.

The case will be heard this Monday at the Harare Magistrates Courts.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has deployed senior advocate, David Hofisi, to represent the four activists who said they were traumatized by the 40 hour long detention inside "filthy and condemned" police cells.

The activists were arrested in November 2015 at the Rainbow Towers where they were protesting against the over staying of Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at the hotel.

They were taken to Harare Central where they were detained in police cells while waiting to be charged.

After failing to prefer charges against the four, the police took them to the Attorney General's office where they were attended to by one Chris Mutangadura who ordered their release.

Mutangadura said the state was going to proceed by way of summons should it prove that the four had any case to answer.

Mudewe told NewZimbabwe.com that she was still haunted by the detention.

"It is unfortunate that the state arrests innocent citizens who will be exercising their constitutional rights at the expense of criminals who are masquerading as senior civil servants occupying public offices and stealing public funds," she said.

"What we were doing on the day in question was not criminal, in fact we were protesting against the Vice President who was stealing public funds through staying in a luxurious hotel while refusing to occupy decent government accommodation meant for his office," said Mudewe.