Uganda: Commercialise Makerere University Intellectual Property As a Source of Supplementary Income

opinion

The news of Makerere University staff strikes or threats to picket over non-payment and or non-increment of staff salary and benefits makes not a "hot news" item anymore as the university has become synonymous with strikes in the recent past.

The university administration has often stated and or argued that whereas they are willing to heed to the staff's demands, the university income is so dismal to match its expenditure. The said financial challenge is regardless of government's funding and supplements from student tuition and fees.

I have no doubt that the university receives funding from well-wishers and philanthropists all over the world. Despite the said funding, the university still operates in deficits as stated by its administrators. I will beg to make a reserve for financial accountability questions to the Abel Rwendeire visiting Committee that was appointed by the President.

In the circumstance, the university administration should consider commercialising its intellectual property (IP) through an intellectual property commercialisation policy as an alternative source of funding to foot its expenditure. Intellectual property entails any work or invention that is the result of creativity, such as a manuscript or a design, to which one has rights and for which one may apply for a patent, copyright and trademark. IP commercialisation will not only guarantee supplementary funding to the university but will as well make an indelible impact on the country's economy. The primary purpose of a university IP commercialisation policy is to map ways of transferring the IP owned by the university and invented by university employees through a licensing regime or trading it off.

Universities all over the world have been known as innovation and breeding hubs for ground breaking research, creation of ideas and solutions. Makerere University is certainly not short of such description as evidenced by its innovations popular of which is the Kiira E.V Electric motor car engine that was invented by students and stuff. However, these innovative strides have not been translated into commercial successes that generate income for the university. The argument would be different if the university was not innovating any novel and useful technology which position would run counter to the essence of such an institution of higher learning.

The good university ranking on the Continent means that it is fulfilling its mandate of generating intellectually useful solutions for human survival in the 21st Century and beyond. The missing link is the exploitation of such intellectual discoveries to generate funds for the university.

Realisation of commercial benefits from these intellectual strides calls for deliberate efforts by setting up an intellectual property management office mandated by the IP commercialisation policy.

The primary purpose of this office will be evaluation, effecting registration, protecting, marketing and essentially commercialising the intellectual property generated by the university. The IP office would as well be responsible for the promotion of the discovery and development of new knowledge and the transfer of IP through licensing of the IP owned by the university and invented by its employees. When the university elects to retain title, it will be required to ensure public availability.

It is a settled position that private property such as land is inherently associated with commerce and constitutes the cornerstone of market economies. It is obvious then that intangible assets such as IP associated with human inventiveness and creativity enjoy a legal status similar to that afforded to the ownership of other more standard properties such as land and all tangible properties. Intellectual property yet neglected by the university would be a vital source of income to supplement funding of the university's pressing expenses. The university through its IP commercialisation office should consider the invention-inducement policy as an IP strategy for patents.

This comes into play for circumstances in which one does the inventing work but is not in a position to do the final product at a large scale. The original inventor and owner of the patent then hands over through licensing to an organisation better suited for mass production and better development.

A case in point is, if the Kiira E.V technology was indeed novel, it should have been licensed to a more established car making company and the university given a negotiated royalty on each car manufactured and imbedding its technology.

A supplement to this legal and economically interlaced argument is that the possession of a patent enables a patent holder to approach capital markets for development financing. The university would as well have a lee way to take out insurance policies for its innovations in case they do not materialise. These capabilities form an important financial strategy to fund its bill and development costs before it can get its invention to the market.

In its simplest version, my suggestion is that a well thought out IP commercialisation policy will induce development of inventions and or innovations at Makerere University and will provide an economic reward and assurance of an income both to the university and the staff involved in such innovations.

Mr Muhawe a Lawyer/Advocate and a Master of Laws (LLM) Candidate (Intellectual Property Law) at the University of Illinos- USA.