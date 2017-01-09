Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to write to the International Criminal Court over alleged incitement remarks by Majority Leader Aden Duale.

An audio recording, not yet authenticated by experts, is said to have been made by the Garissa Township MP with the speaker heard inciting youths to attack the Kamba in Garissa in the up coming elections.

Mr Musyoka warned that if the MP is not taken to court then Cord would write to the ICC to notify "the prosecutor that if atrocities occur in Garissa, Duale will have committed an offence under the international law."

Though Mr Duale has denied the allegations and even recorded a statement with the police where he blamed his opponents for creating the audio, Mr Musyoka (right above) said that it should not be difficult to analyse the voice and match it with the actual speaker.

"These days, it is very easy to match voices and authenticate, thus Duale should not attribute his troubles to his political competitors" added Mr Musyoka yesterday when he attended a rite of passage at Kisaju in Isinya, Kajiado County.

He was accompanied by Kajiado Governor David Nkedienye, his Garissa counterpart Nadhif Jamah, Senator James Orengo, MPs Memusi Kanchori, Daniel Maanzo and Robert Mbui.

In their remarks, they piled pressure on the Director of Public Prosecutions to take action against Mr Duale.

Meanwhile, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya has asked the electoral commission to investigate Mr Duale's claims of voter "importation" to the constituency.

Sheikh Hassan Omar, the CIPK national treasurer, said all those found culpable should be deregistered and penalised for engaging on electoral malpractice.He further said the MP could not make such claims without concrete evidence to back his claims.

VOTER IMPORTS

"The Garissa Township MP cannot make such claims without having concrete evidence to back himself so the commission should investigate voter imports from Nairobi and neighbouring counties," he added.

Flanked by Sheikh Abdallah Ateka (chairman) and Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa (organising secretary), the cleric criticised the former deputy speaker Farah Maalim for using his Wiper party to get support from the Kamba community.

"As a council we are against politicians sourcing voters from without because this can be the basis of violence in the August 8th polls," he said.

Already, according to him the county Wiper party officials were importing voters and trading the same to the MCAs aspirants for their support to Mr Maalim and Governor Nathif Jama (Wiper).

He questioned why the former speaker 'defected' to Wiper from ODM after losing the senatorial seat to the TNA winner Mohamed Yusuf Haji in the last elections.

In the last general election, Mr Maalim (ODM) emerged second with 35,318 votes against Mr Haji's 49,948 votes while Mr Duale (URP) won the parliamentary seat with 9,897 votes against Nasser Mohamed Dolal (ODM)'s 7,769 votes.

On Friday, the National Assembly majority leader recorded a statement at the CID headquarters in Nairobi over an audio clip in which he is allegedly telling youth not to allow the Kamba register as voters in the constituency.

Mr Duale was grilled for two hours by detectives as leaders from Ukambani which borders the constituency protested over his remarks.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission chair Francis ole Kaparo also weighed in promising to investigate the authenticity of the audio clip widely shared on the social media.