Photo: Daily Monitor

Legends. Oiiseh (L) and Okocha, two Nigerians who left an inedible mark on the game, will visit Uganda like Kanu did (file photo).

Kampala — Nigeria and Africa legends Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha and Sunday Oliseh are scheduled to visit the country in April this year as part of StarTimes program.

Their visit comes a year after another Nigerian and Africa legend Nwankwo Kanu visited the country as a StarTimes Ambassador.

The two stars graced the Bundesliga during the peak of their careers with Okocha's skillset acclaimed by many as some of the very best.

Aldrine Nsubuga Snr, the vice president StarTimes Uganda, confirmed the visit of the two stars.

"This is part of our promotion of the Africa players who have played in the Bundesliga, Europe's most watched league," Nsubuga said.

"Many African players have graced the Bundesliga and the two (Okocha and Oliseh) fall in that category."

Okocha, 43, started his European career with Germany club Borussia Neunkirchenin 1990.

Two years later, he joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to link up with Ghanain Tony Yeboah, another Africa legend.

After leaving the Bundesliga he played in Turkey with Fenerbahçe (1996-98), PSG in France (1998-2002) before joining Bolton then an English Premiership side in 2002.

He also played in Qatar and back in England with Hull before quitting in 2008.

In all, Okocha played 454 club matches and scored 85 goals in 26 years. He played for Super Eagles from 1993-2006 being capped 75 times scoring 14 goals.

His compatriot Oliseh, 42, played for Dortmund between 2002- 2004 and Bochum (loan) from 2003-2004. In total, the midfielder played 321 club football scoring 18 goals.

Like Okocha, Oliseh played for Super Eagles (1993-2002) scoring two goals in 54 matches.

He is mostly remembered for scoring the winning goal in the group stage against Spain in the 1998 World Cup as Nigeria prevailed 3-2.