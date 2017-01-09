Namibia: Paralympic Heroes Hope for Change

NEARLY five months since their stellar showing at the Rio Paralympic Games, the country's standout performers are yet to be rewarded as promised by government.

Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala, who collectively won the country's five medals in Brazil, have not even received a mention from State House.

Shikongo, with his guides Sem Shimanda and Even Tjiviju, combined to win a gold and two bronze, while Nambala managed two silvers. Shikongo set a Paralympic record in winning gold, while he registered two African records in two other disciplines.

Nambala too set African records in both his events.

"Up to now, the athletes and officials still have not received anything. It is really sad for us. It's hard to motivate someone for what lies ahead when they did well last time and got nothing for it", Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general Michael Hamukwaya told The Namibian Sport. "We have followed all the procedures, but have not received any feedback yet. We are hoping for something to happen soon."

Following a row over outstanding and future performance bonuses on the eve of their departure to Brazil, the Paralympic team were assured unspecified rewards for outstanding performances by deputy sports minister Agnes Tjongarero.

However, that pledge has not been honoured as part of the reason that the team is yet to receive their dues in the absence of a set standard for rewarding sports excellence.

Additionally, the Sports Ministry's budget was trimmed as part of Government's blanket cost-saving exercise last year.

For winning a gold and bronze double at the London Paralympic Games in 2012, Johanna Benson was presented a house and diplomatic passport by then President Hifikepunye Pohamba.

She also got a street named after her in her hometown of Walvis Bay.

"It's not just about money. We didn't even get to present our medals at State House, or just to get a word of encouragement," stressed Hamukwaya.

He also lamented the continued reluctance by corporates to invest in the athletes. Thus far, only Standard Bank Namibia has committed to assist the shack-dwelling Shikongo with the construction of a house.

Apart from other sporadic publicity stunts upon the team's triumphant return from Rio de Janeiro, there has been little in the way of substantial commitments from the public or private sectors.

"We don't know what more to do for the corporate world to come on board. The results are there. The athletes are performing," Hamukwaya noted.

"They just hijacked the athletes for publicity when we came back, but after the vibe died, there is nothing.

"We need long-term commitment, and not only photo sessions when we return with medals," Hamukwaya stated.

Despite their continued struggles, Hamukwaya said they will not fold, and have already began planning for this year's major upcoming events.

The NPC is particularly keen on bettering their medal haul from Rio at the IPC World Championships, which will be staged in London, England during July.

"The World Championships is our biggest event, and we want to be well prepared for it. The aim is to do better than at the Olympics in Rio and Doha [World Championships] in 2015. That is what we are really pushing for," Hamukwaya stated.

"I think some of the young athletes we introduced at the two last major international events will also be able to challenge for medals this time around. They are gaining experience, and are very eager to keep improving. So, we can expect some more medals," he added.

"We are also in the process of introducing our first multi-sport national championships for Para-athletes. We are also waiting on the sport categorisation to happen so that we can move from being classified as a sport code to a federation, with sub-federations for all Paralympic sport codes that are in the country."