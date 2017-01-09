Uganda: Mutyaba Sad but Glad to Be Part of Cranes Cause

Kampala — It took time for KCCA playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba to come to terms with the heartbreak after learning that he was not in the final 23-man Uganda Cranes squad announced for the Afcon tourney that kicks off on January 14 in Gabon.

For all the tenacity and creativity he exuded in the 45 minutes he played against Tunisia in the fate-deciding match, the reigning Uganda Premier League best midfielder did not make the cut and fulfill his dream of playing at Afcon as it faded in thin air.

"I thought I had played well in the Tunisia game because the match was fair and I didn't see a big difference between the two teams.

"I was totally shocked when the news came that I wouldn't make it," said Mutyaba who shared the hurting fate with teammate Benjamin Ochan and budding Proline striker Edrisa Lubega.

Mutyaba, in his mid twenties, had been a vital cog of the victorious Cranes side that won the Cecafa tourney in 2015 in Ethiopia and the Chan tourney in Rwanda last year.

The exciting former Maroons and SCVU midfield gem is down but not out yet.

"The feeling (of being dropped) is normal but it can't put me down because I am going to concentrate on my club now," Mutyaba stressed.

He has yet another chance to strike scouts on the African continent when KCCA begin their Caf Champions League expedition against Angolan side Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto next month.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic trusted midfielders Godfrey Kizito, Moses Oloya, Luwagga Kizito, Tony Mawejje, Hassan Wasswa and Mike Azira ahead of the attack minded Mutyaba.

After the Ivory Coast friendly match on January 11 in Dubai, the national team will take on Ghana in the opening match on January 17 in Gabon.

MUTYABA PROFILE

Name. Muzamir Mutyaba

Current Team. KCCA

Club Shirt No. 10

Nationality Uganda

Position. Midfielder

Height. 172cm

Weight. 67

Age. 23

Quick facts

10. Ten teams from the last edition in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea have qualified for next year's finals in Gabon. They are holders Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and Tunisia.

13. Qualification for 2017 means 13 qualifications in a row for the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia since 1994. Between the period, 1994 to 2015, Tunisia won the title at home beating Morocco in the final in 2004 and losing to South Africa in the final in 1996.

14. Teams that have laid their hands of the Holy Grail of African football. They are Egypt (7), Ghana & Cameroon (4 ), Nigeria (3), Cote d'Ivoire & DR Congo (2) with the likes of Algeria, Congo, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia (1).