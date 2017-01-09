Namibia: Swimmers Rake in the Medals At Youth Games

NAMIBIAN swimmers excelled at the Region 5 u20 Youth Games in Angola last month, winning 14 of Namibia's total of 40 medals.

The Namibian swimming team, which consisted of 12 swimmers, won a total of two gold, four silver and eight bronze medals, while Ronan Wantenaar and Corne le Roux set a total of five new Namibian age group records between them.

Wantenaar led the way with three medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Despite only being 15 years old, he won gold in the u20 200m backstroke in a time of 2:14,28; silver in the 50m backstroke in 28,34; and bronze in the 200m Individual Medley in 2:17,77.

Wantenaar's best performance in terms of Fina points came in the 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke, in which he obtained 610 Fina points in both events for respective times of 31,14 and 28,34 seconds.

The 14-year-old Le Roux also excelled to win a bronze medal in the 200m butterfly in a time of 2:17,77, for which he obtained 530 Fina points.

The 19-year-old Toni Roth won a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:45,88 (589 Fina points), and a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke in 1:20,00 (520 Fina points).

The 19-year-old Armin Oberholster won a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly in a time of 26,35 seconds (616 Fina points), while he missed out on two more medals coming fourth in the 100m freestyle in 55,24 seconds (612 Fina points) and the 100m butterfly in 58,80 (608 Fina points).

The 19-year-old Dewald Nell won a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:41,44.

The 18-year-old Zanre Oberholzer narrowly missed out on two medals, coming fourth in both the 50m and 100m backstroke events. She was, however, Namibia's best performer in terms of Fina points, receiving 679 Fina points for her time of 1:06,11 in the 100m backstroke final, and 676 Fina points for her time of 30,83 seconds in the 50m backstroke final.

Namibia also won six medals in the relay events. The girls team won two silver and one bronze medal; the boys won one silver and one bronze; and the mixed team won one bronze medal.

The rest of the members of Namibia's swimming team produced numerous personal best times. They are Kiara Schatz, Zune Weber, Jade Coury, Ju-Ane Oberholzer, Rene Viljoen and Arthur Loftie-Eaton.

South Africa were the overall winners of the Region 5 u20 Youth Games with a total of 125 medals, including 63 gold, while Botswana came second with 35 medals (14 gold) and Zimbabwe third with 76 medals (12 gold).

They were followed by Angola with 33 medals (12 gold) and Lesotho with 16 medals (six gold), while Namibia came sixth overall with 40 medals (five gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze medals).