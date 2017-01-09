Botswana: Crime Rate Worries MP

Bobonong — MP for Bobonong has expressed worry that crime in the constituency has escalated during festive season mainly due to the extension of liquor trading hours during the time of festive.

Addressing Bobirwa Sub-district councillors on Friday at Rural Administration Centre Mr Shaw Kgathi stated that comparing the statistics trend recorded by Bobonong police, a total of 182 cases of traffic offences were recorded against 51 such cases recorded during the same period of the last festive season.

Mr Kgathi also Minister of Defence, Justice and Security stated that it was disheartening to note that many people especially young people frequented bars and drinking spots and abused alcohol which in turn contributed to crime.

He said assaults cases increased from 11 to 24 and there was also violation of immigration act by foreigners who stayed or entered the country illegally. There were also cases of bar breaking and the leading villages were Bobonong and Lepokole.

Mr Kgathi stated that as the nation "we should not promote the nation of murderers, drinkers" and as such there was a need to take action to secure the future of the upcoming generation.

The MP said as a result of alcohol abuse there were traffic offences committed which results in fatalities and injuries.

The legislator also pleaded with his councillors from 10 wards that they should be ready for challenges that come with the new year and they must spend time on things that unite them rather than on things that divide them.

"As leadership we must leave behind a legacy," he stated.

Council chairperson Mr Nathaniel Moribame hailed the MP for holding such a meeting saying consultation was key where they would share a lot of issues and ideas.

Source: BOPA