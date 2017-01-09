Botswana: Mathakola Health Post to Be Upgraded-Maele

Mathakola — Mathakola Health Post will be upgraded to a clinic without maternity wing.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Mathakola on Friday area MP and Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services Mr Prince Maele said the new Mathakola clinic will be constructed under the National Development Plan 11.

He said the village will also receive new community projects, following the P10 million that government will distribute to every constituency to undertake community projects.

He said the projects will be decided by the community and the village development committee.

Mr Maele further informed the residents that the government is aware of their needs and due to financial constraints cannot afford to address all their needs.

He said the economy is still recovering from 2008 global economic recession, as a result recorded on 3.1 per cent growth in 2016. He said prior to the recession, the economy used to record 12 per cent growth.

However he said the government took the decision to continue with social safety nets despite the small economic growth.

Touching on PSLE academic results, he commended Mathakola Primary School for improving the PSLE results, having attained 80 per cent ABC in the 2016 PSLE compared to 72 per cent in 2015.

He urged parents to hold hands with teachers to keep improving the school academic results, adding that the school should aim for 100 per cent ABC performance.

He said commended teachers for the job well done.

Regarding registration of plots, Mr Maele said the deadline for plot registration was December 31, 2016 and was extended to January 6, 2017.

He said a decision to extend further or not to extend will be taken after meeting with the land boards management.

He said the farthest date he can extend to is January 31, 2017.

In addition he urged residents of Mathakola to do their best in agriculture especially crop production.

He said Tswapong area has the potential to produce sufficient food to feed the entire country.

He said this can only be possible if farmers take care of their ploughing fields and take crop production very serious.

He said agriculture can also be a source of income for farmers, therefore should sell their produce to the market well on time.

Mr Maele also held a kgotla meeting in Mokungwane where he informed residents to join hands with teachers to improve academic results for Mokungwane primary school.

He said the school's performance declined from 71.4 per cent in 2015 to 60 per cent in 2016.

He said these students are likely to fail their JC and BGCSE if parents do not do their best to ensure that students do their home works and pass tests and examinations.

He said this explains why residents complain about crime in their village, because if the youth have nothing to do they will resort to criminal activities.

Councilor for Mokungwane/Mathakola Mr Toteng Tshipo thanked Mr Maele for the information.

Source : BOPA