Kenya: Governors, ODM to Sue Over Kingi, Joho Security Row

The Council of Governors and the ODM party on Sunday said they would move to court to compel the government to reinstate the security detail for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi.

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya, who is also the Meru governor, said the decision to withdraw the governors' security was unacceptable.

ODM legislators, led by national chairman John Mbadi, accused Jubilee of using constitutionally-independent organs of the Government to intimidate the Opposition.

The Government on Friday withdrew the security officers for the two governors mainly drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and ordered them to report to their stations. The move was followed by a memo from police headquarters warning officers against escorting and clearing roads for county government officials.

On Sunday, State House denied that the decision was political.

In a morning address to the press at State House, Mombasa, the State House Spokesman, Mr Manoah Esipisu, said the move was part of a reorganisation of security agencies in the Coast region.

"The withdrawal of VIP protection from this region is not political in any way. It is an exercise where the regional commanders are reorganising themselves and it has no political motives. The commanders can do what they deem good," he said.

However, in an interview with the Nation, Mr Munya said: "Security cannot be a preserve of those who support the government of the day. It is a legal obligation on the part of the State to provide security to its citizens. We intend to challenge the unlawful decision in court."

Mr Munya said the Council of Governors will be meeting today to deliberate "on this very unfortunate development".

SAFETY OF GOVERNORS

He spoke as ODM also maintained that the party would take a similar route to ensure safety of its two governors.

Mr Mbadi led five legislators -- Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Senator Moses Kajwang' and MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Oyugi Magwanga (Kasipul) and Sylvance Osele (Kabondo Kasipul) in criticising the move.

Mr Mbadi said: "We are set to move to court to ask for reinstatement of security personnel of the two governors just as we have done in the past when some of our legislators' security personnel were withdrawn."

He said that the office of the Inspector General is non-political and should not be used by the government to intimidate Opposition politicians who criticise the Government.

Ms Wanga, Mr Kajwang' and the three MPs warned the Jubilee administration that it will be held responsible for whatever happens to the two governors. "A government withdrawing security personnel of leaders who criticise it is panicking and desperate," Ms Wanga said.

However, Mr Esipisu termed the withdraw of the security officers -- which has raised political storm on social media -- as "normal".

Asked whether the government should not be held responsible in the event that the two governors are harmed, Mr Esipisu said the government will protect all its citizens.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect every citizen. Even my security and your security is the duty of the State," he said.