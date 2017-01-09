9 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zacc Boss' Hubby Off Remand

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

Anderson Chitsungo, the husband of suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission boss Sukai Tongogara, who was accused of raping his wife's 16-year-old niece, was last Friday removed from remand. Chitsungo (34) applied for removal from remand after the State failed to furnish him with a trial date. In his application, Chitsungo said his continued remand was unreasonable.

"Being on remand is not a walk in the park, I was on remand since July 12, last year and I religiously attended court," he said.

Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa removed Chitsungo from remand and advised the State to proceed by way of summons. According to the State, the victim lived with the couple since childhood following her parents' separation. Prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on October 4, 2015 the complainant was at home in the company of Chitsungo when he ordered her to bring popcorn to his bedroom.

When she returned to Chitsungo's bedroom with salt and a drink, Chitsungo, the court heard, locked the door and raped her.

After the act, Chitsungo ordered her not to reveal the abuse to anyone before threatening her with death. Chitsungo reportedly raped the complainant for the second time in June last year.

Zimbabwe

Dramatic Twist in Prophet Magaya Rape Case

Some of the State witnesses in a rape case in which Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Prophet Walter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.