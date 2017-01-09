Malawi: Rap Duo Street Fame Goes in On 'Blessers' in New Song 'Papichulo'

Blantyre rap duo Street Fame will on Monday release their new video Papichulo in which they go all out on 'blessers' (older guys with financial muscles dating young women).

Papichulo comes off their upcoming untitled album and the video is expected to premiere on Times TV, Zodiak TV and Timveni TV.

The video was directed and shot by Ron Cz of Red Ink Media, a familiar face behind most of Street Fame's music videos. It was co-directed by Steve Camron and Peter Mazunda.

Ron Cz explained the concept of the song and video. "Basically [it's] about today's situation where girls fall in love with younger guys but fail to sustain their financial needs and therefore have to seek older guys (blessers) in exchange for themselves."

According to the producer, the video was shot outside the city of Blantyre.

Late last year Street Fame put out a video to Gold Chain Remix which features Ghaby DaSilva, Pop Dogg and Rina.

Another group known to have gone after blessers is Trap Squad on their song Uncle Bae, which features Nde'feyo Music singer-songwriter and producer Bucci.