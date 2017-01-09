Sudan: 'Insecurity Threatens Implementation of North Darfur Budget'

El Fasher — The rampant insecurity is the biggest threat facing the implementation of the 2017 state budget, says the North Darfur Minister of Finance and Economy.

In a parliamentary session in the state capital of El Fasher on Thursday, Minister Mohamed Yahya Hamid stated that the high number of outlaws and the proliferation of weapons are threatening the implementation of the state budget.

In particular the collection of livestock tax is hindered by the insecure situation, he said.

The members of the North Darfur parliament pointed the importance of the application of the rule of law in combating the insecurity. They further noted that the imposition of additional fees not stipulated in the budget should be prevented.

The Sudanese Minister of Interior Affairs earlier informed the national parliament that the collection of heavy weapons and unlicensed vehicles from Darfuri tribesmen will commence in 2017.

He said that the security campaign will start with collecting Land Cruisers fixed-for-fighting, followed by the confiscation of heavy weapons such as mortars and machine guns. During the last phase small arms will be collected.