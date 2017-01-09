Sudan: Auditor Reports Major Fraud in East Darfur

Ed Daein — Sudan's national auditor has reported a large number of financial irregularities in the East Darfur state accounts over the past year.

An amount of SDG 151 million ($ 23.5 million) seems to have disappeared from the East Darfur budget in 2016, the auditor stated in a report last week.

The report also revealed cases of fraud with financial forms. Government vehicles were sold at very low prices.

A number of employees combined two functions. It also happened that employees were appointed without recourse to the competent selection committee.

Auditor Abdallah Osman Berima found irregularities in the payment of incentives and rewards as well. The report further noted that a number of development projects started without prior public bidding.

In early December, the Ministry of Justice revealed the findings of the report of the auditor-general, including a total of 33 complaints about violations with public money filed this year. The embezzlement reaches up to SDG7,5 million ($1,144,870).