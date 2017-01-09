Kenya: Six Top Embu County Officials Resign to Seek Elective Seats

Six top Embu County officials have resigned to seek elective seats in the August General Election, putting a strain on service delivery at the devolved unit.

County Secretary Raymond Kinyua, CECs Patrisio Njiru (Agriculture), Emily Thaara (Youth) and Livestock Chief Officer Monica Syombua said they wanted to concentrate their efforts in campaigns.

Other senior officers who also tendered resignations to Governor Martin Wambora are secretary of the County Service Board Mr Pithon Mugambi and Mr, Musila Njeru, a director with the Planning department.

Mr Kinyua, Mr Njiru and Ms Thaara will be contesting the Runyenjes, Mbeere North and Mbeere South parliamentary seats respectively.

Mr Mugambi is seeking the Embu Senate seat while Ms Syombua will run for the Embu Woman Representative post.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the resignation, the officials said they were adhering to the provisions and guidelines governing state officers which requires them to leave office, six months before the elections.

Mr Kinyua said he is leaving office satisfied that he has done his part in management of County affairs and denied claims that they had been forced by Mr Wambora to quit government instead of campaigning at the expense of service delivery.

"We have not been compelled by anyone. We wanted to satisfy legal requirements and campaign freely. I'm leaving the Embu county government with my head held high," he said.

Saturday's announcement is likely to take the Embu County political temperatures a notch higher, coming quick on the heels of intensified campaigns for the seat of Governor.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least four more senior officials serving in Mr Wambora's administration are lined up to tender resignation letters on time to beat the February 8 deadline.