Kenya: Sikhs Congregate to Mark Birthday of Spiritual Leader

They turned up in large numbers, both men and women, old and young accompanied by their children to celebrate the 350th birthday of their prophet, "The Spiritual Leader" and the founder of the Sikh community religion.

Just like the Christians and Christmas day, Thursday was the day the community also known as Khalsa - part of the large Asian community - celebrated the birthday of Siri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the 10th guru of Sikhs and the God sent prophet to show them how they should worship the only true God.

According to Mr Khalsa Lakvir-Singh, their spiritual leader taught that the true God can only be found through the writings of The Holy Granth Sanib.

"He taught us the way of life, how to dress and how to lead a life of a saint, and that's why we celebrate his birthday until today," said Mr Lakvir-Singh.

Because of his significance in the community, hundreds of thousands of members of the Sikh Community congregated in all their temples referred to as Gurudwaras worldwide to celebrate his birthday.

In Nairobi, hundreds flocked in Nanakasar Gurudwara temple in Westlands Nairobi where they sang devotional songs and said special prayers.

They also invited friends to share a meal with them.

The celebrations which started on Thursday end on Sunday and the community will congregate for prayers and charity.

Mr Lakvir-Singh explained that Guru Sri Gobind Singh Ji was born in Bihar, Northern Indian, in 1666 and died in 1708.

Jubilee nominated MP Sonia Birdi, who belongs to the community, said the Sikhs worship God and do not worship idols.

"Sikhs are not Hindu neither are we Muslims although our Guru's birthday is being celebrated by other communities including Hindus and Muslims because of his selfless and kind nature," she said.

According to Mr Lakvir-Singh, the Sikhs are characterised by their long beard and the head turbans they put on, the women have long hair and cover their heads before entering the Gurudwaras.