Seychelles: Statement On the Passing of Former President Mancham

press release

The President of the Republic regrets to announce the passing of founding President Sir James Richard Mancham, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Glacis this morning.

President Sir James Mancham, the founding President of the Republic of Seychelles, was a true patriot, a veteran politician, and a committed advocate of national reconciliation. He was a defender of liberty and champion of human rights. "The world has lost a global apostle of peace, understanding, and unity. Seychelles has lost a true patriot," said President Faure. "His dreams for a more united, peaceful Seychelles where there is true reconciliation, needs to be fulfilled by all of us here today."

As a sign of respect to the former Head of State, the national flag will fly at half-mast until President Mancham's funeral. On behalf of the government, the people of Seychelles, and his family, President Faure extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sir James Mancham.