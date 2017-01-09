8 January 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Statement On the Passing of Former President Mancham

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The President of the Republic regrets to announce the passing of founding President Sir James Richard Mancham, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Glacis this morning.

President Sir James Mancham, the founding President of the Republic of Seychelles, was a true patriot, a veteran politician, and a committed advocate of national reconciliation. He was a defender of liberty and champion of human rights. "The world has lost a global apostle of peace, understanding, and unity. Seychelles has lost a true patriot," said President Faure. "His dreams for a more united, peaceful Seychelles where there is true reconciliation, needs to be fulfilled by all of us here today."

As a sign of respect to the former Head of State, the national flag will fly at half-mast until President Mancham's funeral. On behalf of the government, the people of Seychelles, and his family, President Faure extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sir James Mancham.

Seychelles

State Funeral for Former President James Mancham

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, paid his condolences to Mrs Kate Mancham earlier this afternoon at her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.