8 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland's Upper House Voting Begins in Mogadishu

The ballot vote to elect the upper house MPs for Somaliland community has kick started in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The country indirect electoral commission has released a statement showing the list of the parliamentary candidates vying for six upper house seats before the start of the election.

The voting in underway the the police transport headquarters in Abdulaziz district, where the electoral delegates are casting their votes among the candidates competing for the seats.

Abdi Hashi, former MP was announced to be the first winner of today's Upper House election for Somaliland after beating his main rival candidate Mohamud Jirde with majority 29 votes.

Muhyadin Sheikh Ali won the second seat of the Upper House elections for Somaliland with 41 votes against two other parliamentary candidates, according to the polls result.

