Nigeria: Govt Asks Specialised Varsities to Law, Accounting, Others

Specialised institutions such as universities of agriculture and technology have been directed to stop running programmes outside their mandates including law and accounting.

They have also been asked to avoid changing the nomenclature of courses such as banking engineering to suit their needs.

Head of Media, Joint Admissions and Matriculation ýBoard (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin said in a statement yesterday that Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has directed the board to delete all courses run by specialised universities outside their mandates.

Specialized universities are set up to pursue specific courses to steer the need of manpower in a particular sectors of the economy. Some of these specialized institutions included universities of agriculture, universities of technologies and universities of medicine.

He said government has observed that 'these institutions have derailed' from their statutory responsibility by running programmes that are antithetical to their mandates.

"Government note the unfortunate situation were universities of agriculture offer programmes in law, management courses such as accounting, banking and finance, business administration among others. As if that was not enough some institutions change the nomenclature of some of the course to read for instance banking engineering, accounting technology among other names. This is an aberration and should be stopped with immediate effect."

He said in view of the development, the minister of had directed the board to delete all such courses on its portal and all candidates desirous of sitting for the 2017 UTME were advised not to be hoodwink into such programmes as they were illegal and were not provided for in 'our brochure.'

He said the board had not commenced the sales of the 2017 UTME application documents. "Candidates are urged to exercise patience as the board is putting final preparations towards commencing the sales. The delay has been occasioned by the board desire to reduce to the barest minimum challenges associated with the conduct of the board's examination."

He said that admissions will be conducted within the stipulated dateline.

He said candidates and parents were advised not to pay money to any agent, bank for any registration as the board has not and will not appoint any agent.