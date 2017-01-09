Nigeria: Former Niger Governor Kure Dies At 60

Former Niger state Governor, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure, died yesterday at a German hospital at the age of 60.

The former governor was flown to Germany three weeks ago for medical attention but died yesterday afternoon.

His former Chief Press Secretary, Muhamud Abdullahi, who confirmed the death, said Kure died of kidney complication, and that arrangement was already being made to bring his remains to the country.

Kure was governor of Niger state from 1999 to 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was the Director of Engineering Services in the Federal Capital Territory before joining politics in 1998 when he contested for the governorship of the state.

After leaving office, Kure became a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, a position he held until his death. He was a member of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP.

Born on February 26, 1956, late Kure is survived by wife, Senator Zaynab Kure, and six children.

Niger State government yesterday declared three days of mourning in honour of the former governor. A statement by the commissioner of information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Jonathan Vatsa said all flags would be at half mast.

The statement said the state government led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello would miss the wise counsel of the former governor who despite political differences never failed to offer meaningful advice to the government.

Also, former governor of the state, Dr. Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu described the death of Kure as devastating.

Aliyu said in a statement signed by his media adviser, Mr. Israel A. Ebije, that Nigeria had lost a great politician.

The PDP in the state, through its chairman Tanko Beji, said Kure's death was sad as the late governor had contributed immensely to the socio-political development of Niger state and Nigeria as a whole.

In his own condolence message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said in a statement by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan, that the former governor's death was a big loss, as Kure was a politician whose experience and wisdom would be missed.

Also commiserating with Kure's family, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State said in a statement signed by his special Assistant Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur that the late Kure was a community leader and stakeholder, who contributed immensely to the development of Niger state and the entire country.

Also, former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarwa said Kure's demise was a great loss to the political family and the future political unity and cohesion among Nigerians.