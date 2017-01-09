Nigeria: Trade Ministry Budgets N22 Billion for Research, Governance

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has budgeted over N22 billion for research and development, as well as governance and institutional reform this year.

The ministry's total budget (headquarters) for the year is N25.6 billion, of which N2.5 billion is "total recurrent" and N23 billion "total capital."

Analysis of the 2017 proposed budget of the ministry shows that N20.5 billion was voted for "research and development" though it spent only N494 million in 2016 and N108 million in 2015 on the same subheads.

The ministry budgeted N203 million for "monitoring and evaluation" in 2017, whereas its expenditure for the same purpose last year was N116 million. There was no provision for this subhead in the ministry's 2015 budget.

The ministry is proposing to spend N935 million on a new subhead called "governance and institutional reforms." There was no such provision in 2016 and 2015 budgets of the ministry analysed by this newspaper.

The ministry is also planning to spend N333.6 million on "purchase of industrial equipment." It spent N72 million on the same subhead in 2016 and N47 million in 2015.

It also budgeted N96.8 million on "purchase of vans," this year despite the fact that it spent N14 million and N189 million on "motor vehicles" in 2016.

The ministry also introduced another sub head called "operation cost of the program" where it budgeted N537 million this year.

The ministry has budgeted N223 million on travels in the face of economic recession facing the country. Of this figure N155 million was budgeted for international travels despite the subsisting embargo on such subhead.

On February 5, 2015, the office of the head of service of the federation announced the embargo in a circular "Restrictions on Foreign Trainings and International Travels by Public Servants."

The circular signed by Mohammed Manga, assistant director media relations on behalf of the then head of service Danladi Kifasi, was a cost-saving measure following the recent development in the international oil market that has affected the revenue stream of government.

Local travels and transport (training) and local travels and transport (others) were voted N30.4 million and N37.7 million respectively by the ministry. Aside this, the ministry has also budgeted N48 million for "local training."

The ministry budgeted N159 million and N147 million for travels in 2016 and 2015.

For its energy needs, the ministry has budgeted over N140 million. The breakdown shows that N71 million is meant for "electricity charges," N59 million for fueling of generators, and N13.8 million for vehicles fuelling.

Though the ministry is planning to spend N71 million for electricity this year, checks show that only N19 million was spent for the same purpose in 2016 and N18 million in 2015.

On IT related matters, the ministry is proposing to spend N152 million thus: Purchase of computers (N82.8m), computer software acquisition (N44m), and stationeries/computer consumables (N25m).

The ministry which headquarters is located in Abuja budgeted N45.6 million for security, and N70 million for welfare.

Another curious provision is the ministry's budget on fumigation and cleaning which was jacked up from less than a million naira (N638 thousand) in 2016 and N591 thousand in 2015 to N43 million this year.

Analysis of the ministry's budget shows that all the purchases of equipment are passed under "capital cost." For instance, purchases of computers, shredding machines, industrial equipments, vans, were captured as "capital cost."

Also, the N20 billion "research and development" was captured in the budget under "other capital projects: acquisition of non- tangible assets." Others items listed here are computer software acquisition, monitoring and evaluation, operation cost of the program, governance and institutional reforms.

Responding to Daily Trust inquiries on the budget, Ms Constance Ikokwu, spokesperson for the minister of industry, trade and investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, said explanations on the estimates will be made available during budget defence at the National Assembly.

She said "there will be a budget defence once the National Assembly is back from recess. I suggest you wait for that exercise, which will shed more light on the current budget proposal across the MDAs."

Justifying the billions budgeted for research and governance reform, she said "the items you mentioned fall under 'capital cost.' For an explanation, look at the sub-heading 'project name' which contains the breakdown of these items."

When Daily Trust checked the subhead "project name" referred above by the Ms Ikokwu, it found out that the list contains items such as participation in international conference, procurement of computers, capacity building, inspection tours, publications of trademarks, among others.

Ikokwu also denied any embargo on foreign travels. "There's no embargo on 'international travels.' We as a country must continue to meet our international obligations relating to trade and investment."

"On monitoring, this is a big ministry with cross-cutting responsibilities, therefore, we must continue to monitor and evaluate several projects for the benefit of the citizenry," she said.

On the N537 million "operation cost of the program" budgeted by the ministry, the spokesperson said the ministry "is committed to implementing the MITI Growth and Diversification Plan; and "it has created a dedicated task force to manage the entire program and guarantee long-term success of the Nigerian Diversification and Growth Plan."