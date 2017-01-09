Nigeria: Budget Tops Agenda As N/Assembly Resumes Tomorrow

The consideration of 2017 Budget and constitutional amendment are top on the agenda of the National Assembly as the lawmakers resume from Christmas and New Year break tomorrow.

Daily Trust reports that the two chambers of the National Assembly had embarked on the recess December 15 last year, a day after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget.

The lawmakers are also expected to consider the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) /Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The document was transmitted to the National Assembly in September but it has not been passed.

Our correspondents report that MTEF/FSP is prerequisite for the passage of the budget.

Also, the amendment of the 1999 Constitution is expected to dominate the front burner at the Senate. Senate President Bukola Saraki had in December during the presentation of the interim report of constitutional amendment chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said the amendment would be passed this month or early next month.

Before embarking on the recess, Saraki had also fixed this month for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).