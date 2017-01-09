9 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Captain, 4 Soldiers Killed in Buni Yadi Brigade Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — An Army captain and five soldiers were killed Saturday evening in an evening attack launched by suspected Boko Haram militants on 27 Taskforce Brigade of the Nigeria Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A military source told our correspondent, "Some of the soldiers have spent over 20 years in active service and the captain was posted recently to the Brigade before the terrorists struck and killed them."

He said casualty on the side of Boko Haram could not be ascertained because most of them fled with bullet wounds and many copses were seen scattered in the bush.

The Brigade Spokesman, Lt. George Okupe, said there was indeed an attack, except that he could not confirm the casualty figure as personnel were currently on the trail of the militants and details were not available.

"I cannot confirm whether the captain and the five soldiers were killed, but I know that some of the soldiers are MIA (Missing In Action)," he said.

Buni yadi was a Boko Haram stronghold recaptured by the military in 2015 before the 27 Taskforce Brigade relocated there from Damaturu due to its strategic location.

Nigeria

High Profile Cases Before Nigerian Courts in 2017

As Nigerians await full resumption of Nigerian courts on January 9, a number of cases top the wish list. These cases,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.