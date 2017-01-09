Nigeria: Army Captain, 4 Soldiers Killed in Buni Yadi Brigade Attack

Damaturu — An Army captain and five soldiers were killed Saturday evening in an evening attack launched by suspected Boko Haram militants on 27 Taskforce Brigade of the Nigeria Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A military source told our correspondent, "Some of the soldiers have spent over 20 years in active service and the captain was posted recently to the Brigade before the terrorists struck and killed them."

He said casualty on the side of Boko Haram could not be ascertained because most of them fled with bullet wounds and many copses were seen scattered in the bush.

The Brigade Spokesman, Lt. George Okupe, said there was indeed an attack, except that he could not confirm the casualty figure as personnel were currently on the trail of the militants and details were not available.

"I cannot confirm whether the captain and the five soldiers were killed, but I know that some of the soldiers are MIA (Missing In Action)," he said.

Buni yadi was a Boko Haram stronghold recaptured by the military in 2015 before the 27 Taskforce Brigade relocated there from Damaturu due to its strategic location.