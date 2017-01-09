9 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FRSC Confirms 15 Dead in Zamfara Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara State Command has confirmed 15 persons dead in a ghastly accident which occurred along Gusau-Tsafe road in the early hours of yesterday.

Sector Commander, Amos Thilizer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident was caused by Dagote cement trailer driver , who lost control and ran into a Toyota hiace, killing all the passengers.

The sector commander further said that three other persons who were in the trailer sustained various degrees of injuries and had been taken to General hospital Tsafe for medical care.

He said 15 corpses were later deposited at the Tsafe general hospital mortuary while efforts were being made to contact their relatives. (NAN)

