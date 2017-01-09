8 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Crisis Helped Angolans Control Spending - MP

Luanda — The economic and financial crisis that plagued the country in 2016 helped Angolans to learn to better control their spending and manage incomes so as not to squander existing resources, National Assembly deputy Monteiro Capunga said on Saturday.

Speaking to the press during the traditional ceremony of New Year greetings carried out by the Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World Church (Tocoista), the parliamentarian defended the bet on agriculture as the basis of the diversification of the economy.

"In colonial times, when I began to work, the Portuguese developed Angola essentially with the production of rice, bananas, coffee and other products, today we have to make real the slogan of the beginning of our revolution, according to which agriculture is the basis and the industry is the decisive factor for development, "he said.

The MPLA MP predicted for this year, "new winds will correct the mistakes made in the past, as well as we ask serenity to civil servants for delays in their salaries, because we are working to not repeat this fact ".

