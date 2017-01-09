8 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bic Basket - Quezada Debuts in d'Agosto Before Facing Petro

Luanda — Dominican-born American player Emanuel Quezada made his debut for 1º de Agosto in the Bic Basket competition on Friday, after having already made his appearance in the African Champion Clubs' Cup in Egypt.

The base from Petro de Luanda, who signed a two-season contract with 1º de Agosto, debuted with 18 points in the victory over Vila Clotilde by 106-70 in a game played at the Victorino Cunha Pavilion.

The official site of the red-black club on the internet highlights the fact and stressed the statistics of the North American players and remembers that the next opponent of 1º de Agosto is Petro de Luanda, on Tuesday at 18.00 in the Cidadela sporting pavilion.

