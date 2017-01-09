8 January 2017

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Official Defends Humanization of Health Services in Calandula

Calandula — The municipal health director of Calandula, Julieta Diogo, considered Friday that teamwork and the humanization of health care are the priorities of the sector for the current year, with a view to improving patient care.

Speaking about the prospects for 2017, the official said that the collaboration and dedication of all health professionals and other professionals is necessary to achieve this goal, as well as the continuity of the projects already under way in the sector, in order to safeguard the integrity of patients.

For this reason, she appealed to the medical staff of the municipal hospital of Calandula to always be prepared to go to situations and all the cases registered in the unit, but always acting together in a multidisciplinary team to be able to give immediate and correct answers to the problems of the users of health services.

In her turn, the Administrative Director of the Hospital of Calandula, Domingas Filomena, stressed that the municipality does not present alarming health conditions, but assured that much remains to be done, to unify efforts to prevent certain situations.

