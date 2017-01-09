9 January 2017

Nigeria: Adeboye Is G.O. RCCG Worldwide, Obayemi for Nigeria

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has clarified that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye remains the General Overseer (GO), Worldwide of the church, while Pastor Joseph Obayemi will head the Church in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman's Personal Assistant, said the clarification was coming on the heels of misrepresentation of Pastor E. A Adeboye's announcement at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held at the Redemption Camp.

What he said, the statement clarified, is that the Church in Nigeria will now be led by Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The statement clarified that Adeboye stepped down in Nigeria to conform with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

The regulation stipulates that heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organisations.

They are not permitted to hand over to their families.

Leke Adeboye said Pastor Funsho Odesola, will now serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer. (NAN)

