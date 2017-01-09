Egypt: Orphanage Employee Referred to Prosecution Over Child Abuse

Cairo — Egypt's social solidarity ministry referred an employee at Dar al-Orman orphanage to prosecution over reported child abuse.

A video in which a child is heard screaming over being forced to bathe with cold water went viral on social media websites on Friday. The footage was reportedly recorded from a neighbouring building to Dar al-Orman orphanage in the Fifth Settlement.

Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali said in a statement on Saturday that the orphanage employee involved in the incident was referred to prosecution.

The orphanage was temporarily closed for renovation and the children were transferred to other Cairo branches of Dar al-Orman.

Dar al-Orman issued a series of statements on their Facebook page, in which they announced carrying out an investigation that proved the authenticity of the incident, saying that the supervisor involved was recently appointed and lacks experience.

The orphanage thanked the woman who posted the video online and said it's keen on holding any wrongdoer accountable.