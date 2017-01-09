8 January 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, chaired, Sunday at the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the passing of late King Hassan II.

During the religious ceremony, verses of the Quran were recited, followed by panegyrics of the Prophet.

On this occasion, the monarch, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, prayed at the graves of late Sovereigns HM Mohammed V and HM Hassan II.

HM the king also prayed at the grave of late HRH Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Prayers were declaimed for the late sovereigns HM Hassan II and Mohammed V.

Prayers were also declaimed for God to preserve and assist HM King Mohammed VI and to grant him success in his actions and initiatives.

The religious evening was attended mainly by head of government, HM the King's advisors, members of the government, representatives of Islamic diplomatic corps accredited to Rabat and several civil and military figures.

Upon his arrival at the Mausoleum, the Sovereign, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, reviewed a detachment of the Royal Guard that paid the honors.

