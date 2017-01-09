8 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driverless Motorbike Crashes Into Car On N3

A bike without its driver crashed into a car on the N3 after the biker was "catapulted" to his death on the N3 near Harrismith on Sunday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics responded to the scene where reports indicate that the biker had a blowout which saw him flung off the bike and into a tree and barriers.

"The motorbike continued down the road and collided with a car. The driver reports that he saw the bike hurtling towards him without a rider but was unable to avoid it," Botha said.

Paramedics found the biker lying about forty metres from the twisted frame of the bike.

"Tragically he died on impact due to the extensive injuries that he sustained. The occupants from the car miraculously escaped uninjured," Botha said.

Authorities are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

