Somalia: Parliament Speaker Candidates Make Speeches to New Somali MPs

The recently sworn in Somali parliament members has on Sunday held special session to listen to the speeches of the country's parliament speaker candidates.

Osman Elmi Boqore, the interim parliament speaker of Lower House says 10 of the candidates delivered campaign speeches in front of parliament. He said security, fighting corruption and sound governance dominated the candidates' speeches.

Radio Dalsan reporter in the parliament session says the today's candidates were ten, remaining eleven others those will suggest their speeches on Monday.

The ten parliament speaker candidates included Farah Sheikh Abdullqadir, former parliament speaker and minister Mohamed Osman Jawari, current Somalia's Minister of livestock and pasture Said Hussein Iid, former senior journalist Pro Khalid and Khadijo.

Twenty-one qualified candidates will compete in the elections, all of whom have met the criteria set by the Electoral Commission.