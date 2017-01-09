8 January 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HRH Princess Lalla Meryem chaired, on Sunday at the Assouna mosque in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the passing of late King Hassan II.

The religious ceremony was marked by the declamation of the Holy Quran and panegyrics of Prophet Mohammed PBUH.

Prayers were declaimed for the late sovereigns HM Hassan II and HM Mohammed V.

Prayers were also declaimed for God to preserve and assist HM King Mohammed VI and to grant him success in his actions and initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by several female civil and military figures.

Upon her arrival at the Assouna Mosque, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem reviewed a detachment of the Municipal Guard which made the honors.

Morocco

HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.