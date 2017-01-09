Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II

Rabat — HRH Princess Lalla Meryem chaired, on Sunday at the Assouna mosque in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the passing of late King Hassan II.

The religious ceremony was marked by the declamation of the Holy Quran and panegyrics of Prophet Mohammed PBUH.

Prayers were declaimed for the late sovereigns HM Hassan II and HM Mohammed V.

Prayers were also declaimed for God to preserve and assist HM King Mohammed VI and to grant him success in his actions and initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by several female civil and military figures.

Upon her arrival at the Assouna Mosque, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem reviewed a detachment of the Municipal Guard which made the honors.