The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted hazy weather over the Central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 28 to 36 degrees Celsius and 9 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience early morning Mist/fog conditions across the coastal cities with hazy conditions prevailing over the inland cities during the morning hours.

It also predicted partly cloudy conditions over Port-Harcourt, Awka and Abakaliki later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will be hazy with day and night temperature of 28 to 34 degrees Celsius and 9 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively within 24 hours.

"The Northern and the Southern parts of the country will be under hazy conditions within the next 24 hours.

"There are also prospects of partly cloudy conditions over some areas in the South in the afternoon," NiMet predicted.