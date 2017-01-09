THE Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC-T party says it has engaged football legends to urgently establish an independent fund raising committee to help fund the stranded senior national senior soccer team.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has allegedly failed to raise allowances which the Warriors are demanding must be before they fly out to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations Finals.

The stand-off came barely a year after Phillip Chiyangwa was elected ZIFA on the promise he would, among other things, solve all the financial problems facing the country's most popular game.

The Warriors' first match at the continental soccer showpiece is scheduled for January 15 when they will face Algeria.

On Friday, the players boycotted a farewell dinner which Chiyangwa had organised at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in the capital.

MDC-T shadow minister for Sports Clifford Hlatywayo told NewZimbabwe.com in Harare Saturday that his party was in talks with "some football legends" and the "corporate world" in a bid to establish an independent committee that will "urgently" fundraise for the Warriors trip and allowances.

"As the alternative sports ministry, we are also calling upon all progressive Zimbabweans to support the Warriors financially at this hour.

"This is our national duty let us support our hard-working boys and practice real patriotism not the Zanu PF empty sloganeering," said Hlatywayo.

ZIFA recently received $475,000 from CAF and another $250,000 from NetOne in a sponsorship deal.

The MDC-T shadow sports minister said Chiyangwa should account for the donations.

"No one know where that money is and how it is being used.

"... and as the alternative ministry responsible for sport we are calling all progressive Zimbabweans to raise their voices and demand for transparency in the administration of public funds," said Hlatywayo.

A deal was reportedly reached between the players and the national association, supposedly ending the impasse.

ZIFA reportedly agreed to pay a US$5 000 appearance fee for every group game and a winning bonus of US$6 000.

Regarding the aborted dinner on Friday, ZIFA said in a statement: "A full investigation is underway, and should any element of sabotage be detected; action will be taken to ensure that those involved will face the full wrath of the association.

"ZIFA will further take action to ensure that Zimbabwe is indeed represented at the Afcon finals."