7 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Afcon - MDC-T Says Fundraising for Warriors

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC-T party says it has engaged football legends to urgently establish an independent fund raising committee to help fund the stranded senior national senior soccer team.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has allegedly failed to raise allowances which the Warriors are demanding must be before they fly out to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations Finals.

The stand-off came barely a year after Phillip Chiyangwa was elected ZIFA on the promise he would, among other things, solve all the financial problems facing the country's most popular game.

The Warriors' first match at the continental soccer showpiece is scheduled for January 15 when they will face Algeria.

On Friday, the players boycotted a farewell dinner which Chiyangwa had organised at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in the capital.

MDC-T shadow minister for Sports Clifford Hlatywayo told NewZimbabwe.com in Harare Saturday that his party was in talks with "some football legends" and the "corporate world" in a bid to establish an independent committee that will "urgently" fundraise for the Warriors trip and allowances.

"As the alternative sports ministry, we are also calling upon all progressive Zimbabweans to support the Warriors financially at this hour.

"This is our national duty let us support our hard-working boys and practice real patriotism not the Zanu PF empty sloganeering," said Hlatywayo.

ZIFA recently received $475,000 from CAF and another $250,000 from NetOne in a sponsorship deal.

The MDC-T shadow sports minister said Chiyangwa should account for the donations.

"No one know where that money is and how it is being used.

"... and as the alternative ministry responsible for sport we are calling all progressive Zimbabweans to raise their voices and demand for transparency in the administration of public funds," said Hlatywayo.

A deal was reportedly reached between the players and the national association, supposedly ending the impasse.

ZIFA reportedly agreed to pay a US$5 000 appearance fee for every group game and a winning bonus of US$6 000.

Regarding the aborted dinner on Friday, ZIFA said in a statement: "A full investigation is underway, and should any element of sabotage be detected; action will be taken to ensure that those involved will face the full wrath of the association.

"ZIFA will further take action to ensure that Zimbabwe is indeed represented at the Afcon finals."

Zimbabwe

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.