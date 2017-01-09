A 61-year-old cyclist died Friday evening after a vehicle hit him on Dr Hage Geingob Avenue at Otjiwarongo. The deceased has been identified as Markus Kudumo. His close relatives have been informed of his death.

Namibian police's head of operations in the Otjozondjupa region, deputy commissioner Moses Khairabeb confirmed the incident to Nampa on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 18h26.

Khairabeb said Kudumo and the driver of the sedan were heading in the same direction when Kudumo allegedly tried to change lanes. The sedan then hit him.

"He fell to the ground and died on the spot," said Khairabeb.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station.

Nampa