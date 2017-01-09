Zimbabwe's government has appealed for financial support to fight typhoid amid fears of a cholera outbreak across the southern African country, a report says.

According to New Zimbabwe, Health Minister David Parirenyatwa appealed to donor partners as well as church leaders to help raise at least $250 000 needed to combat the outbreak.

At least nine people have been killed by the typhoid outbreak, while another 2225 cases have been recorded, with 76% of them from the capital Harare.

Parirenyatwa said the situation was critical.

"The conditions on the ground can lead to [a] cholera outbreak at any time and that is something I do not want to see happening. We invite partners to help as well because we have done so before," Parirenyatwa was quoted as saying. Reports last week said that authorities in Harare had banned street food vendors so as to contain the situation."We have agreed to prohibit and stop the vending of food - processed or unprocessed, fruit and vegetables - at undesignated places," the ministry of heath said. A cholera epidemic affected much of Zimbabwe from August 2008 until June 2009.The outbreak began in Harare's satellite town of Chutungwiza and spread to other provinces, resulting in President Robert Mugabe's administration declaring the outbreak a national emergency and requesting international aid.In total, 98 596 cases of cholera and 4 369 deaths were reported, making it the largest cholera outbreak ever recorded in the country.