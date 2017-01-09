South Africa: Zuma's Speech Was the 'Last Gasp' of the ANC - Maimane

President Jacob Zuma's speech at the ANC's 105th anniversary celebration in Soweto on Sunday inspired the Democratic Alliance to predict the ruling party's doom.

"The ANC showed today (on Sunday) that it is beyond the point of no return," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

"Jacob Zuma's speech... was the tell-tale last gasp of a dying organisation."

Maimane suggested that a "humble and introspective reflection" would have been more welcome - along with a "meaningful commitment to effect real and substantive internal change".

Instead, he branded Zuma's address as a "rose-tinted 'good story'".

"While the rest of the country is looking forward, the ANC can only but fondly recall its former glories."

Maimane also shared the DA's vision for the years ahead.

"Come 2019, we aim to occupy the Union Buildings to revive the national project of building a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa for all who live in it," Maimane said.

Addressing a packed Orlando stadium on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma said the party had heard people's cries that the ANC "are too busy fighting each other and not paying sufficient attention to their needs".

"We must give our people hope and unite against our common enemies which are unemployment, inequality and poverty and not against one another," Zuma said.

He was delivering the January 8 statement by the National Executive Committee to give party supporters the plan of action for the year.

