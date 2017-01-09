South Africa: Bodies of Teen and Rescue Worker Swept Away in Flood Recovered

The bodies of a teenage girl who was swept away by a river in flood and her would-be rescuer have been recovered in Kwaggafontein, says the NSRI.

The bodies of the 16-year-old, as well as the fire and rescue officer, were retrieved after an extensive search involving divers and a helicopter on Saturday, said the National Sea Rescue Institute's spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The girl had been a passenger in a minibus taxi which had attempted to cross the low-lying bridge in Vrysgewatch. It became bogged down in the middle of the torrent.

Both the driver and the girl ventured into the water and a search and rescue official braved the flood to come to their aid.

He managed to save the taxi driver but was swept away while trying to rescue the teen.

Inquest dockets have been opened by police.

