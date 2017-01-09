8 January 2017

South Africa: Limpopo Traditional Healer Arrested for Teen's Rape

A traditional healer accused of raping a teenage girl at Ga-Marishane village has been arrested, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

The arrest of the 43-year-old, which took place on Saturday night, followed a manhunt after the man disappeared in the wake of the alleged rape, said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The 16-year-old was apparently raped by the well-known healer on Friday.

"It is alleged that the girl went to this traditional healer's home for a traditional medical consultation. As part of the consultation, she was given traditional medications to drink and subsequently she felt dizzy and the suspect took her to a room where he raped her," Ngoepe said.

The healer faces a charge of rape in the Nebo Magistrates' Court on Monday.

